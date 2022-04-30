Valdez vs Stevenson: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, odds, running order, full card info

Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson are set to unify a pair of junior lightweight titles tonight, as the two unbeaten titlists headline an ESPN card at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

We’ll have live updates for all three fights on the main card, which starts at 10 pm ET, and round-by-round for the main event, which will be handled by Wil Esco. Updates in this stream:

Along with the outstanding main event, Top Rank will also use the night to feature blue chip lightweight prospect Keyshawn Davis in his fifth professional fight, plus Muhammad Ali’s grandson, middleweight Nico Ali Walsh, in the opening bout.

There will be prelims starting at 7 pm ET on ESPN+, too, with notable prospects Raymond Muratalla, Andres Cortes, and Troy Isley in action, among others.

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

Raymond Muratalla (13-0, 11 KO) vs Jeremy Hill (16-2, 11 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Andres Cortes (16-0, 9 KO) vs Alexis del Bosque (18-5-1, 9 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Troy Isley (4-0, 2 KO) vs Anthony Hannah (3-2, 2 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

Abdullah Mason (1-0, 1 KO) vs Luciano Ramos (1-2, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds

Antoine Cobb (1-0, 1 KO) vs Jaylan Phillips (1-2, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)