Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight championship over Amanda Serrano, winning a split decision in an unbelievably main event from Madison Square Garden, a fight and atmosphere that exceeded the hype, let alone just living up to it.

Taylor (21-0, 6 KO) won on scores of 96-93 and 97-93 in her favor, with one judge seeing it 96-94 for Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KO) in a fight that absolutely, 100 percent calls for an immediate rematch in every possible way — its commercial appeal, the fact it was a great fight, and that there arguably is still unfinished business here.

Serrano had the biggest highlights of the night, particularly in a massive fifth round where she landed a ton of power shots and had Taylor badly rocked. But Taylor was able to weather the storm, and down the stretch got back to out-boxing Serrano, controlling the distance, picking her off repeatedly with right hands, and just winning the rounds.

In the end, two judges saw her winning enough of them.

We’ll have MUCH more shortly on Taylor vs Serrano. For now, some highlights from the fight:

Taylor vs Serrano highlights

The MSG crowd is so loud the ref can't even hear the bell #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/ImphE8qvV6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

Katie Taylor starts strong in Round 9 in a very close fight #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/AO1bKLTkWX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022