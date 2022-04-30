Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are being rightly praised across the boxing and sporting worlds tonight after their incredible main event at Madison Square Garden, which Taylor won by split decision over 10 rounds to retain her undisputed lightweight championship.

The fight had one of the most incredible atmospheres you’ll ever see at any sporting event anywhere on the planet, with MSG rocking from the entrances through the post-fight interviews, and both women earning that adulation and then some with a brilliant, gutsy, hard-fought performance on both sides.

And it’s not just from fans and pundits. For boxers active and retired, this was a special night to witness, just like it was for all of us. And Taylor and Serrano are getting the same standing ovation from their peers that they are from the rest of us, including Claressa Shields, Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence Jr, and many more.

You may disagree with the scores in the end, and some of those fighters did, but nobody argued that this wasn’t a great fight and then some.

Some reactions from the pros:

What A FUCKING FIGHT! Yo Katie is really The DON’ but Amanda mannnnn !!!!! If I’m going off scorecards I say Katie but If I’m going off of who body language was better Serrano! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 1, 2022

Fight of the year so far got damn !! #TaylorvsSerrano — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

So far I am witnessing one of the greatest fights I ever seen #TaylorSerrano — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 1, 2022

Congratulations women’s boxing ! — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 1, 2022

Katie finished strong. But Amanda had the stronger earlier rounds! — Alycia Baumgardner (@alyciambaum) May 1, 2022

That was probably the best woman’s fight I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes #serranotaylor — Jrock (@Jrockboxing) May 1, 2022

That gotta be fight of the year. They was letting them go #TaylorvsSerrano — Rougarou (@RPrograis) May 1, 2022

I think we just seen FOTY — Natasha Jonas (@TashaJonas) May 1, 2022

Fuck men and women that was one of the greatest fights EVER !!!! — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) May 1, 2022

I did think the fight was close. I did not think the decision went the right way. We’ll talk about it on @ThePorterWayPod this week. Stay tuned!! #TaylorSerrano #TPWP — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) May 1, 2022

Amazing congrats to both these women! The right woman won imo I didn’t see Serrano winning more than 3 rounds… the comms were so bias the first few rounds.. but what a fight for womens boxing ❤️❤️❤️ — Blonde Bomber ‍♀️ (@EbanieBridges) May 1, 2022

Wow what a fight — Vergil Ortiz Jr. (@VergilOrtiz) May 1, 2022

“Was Amanda too patient?”



In my opinion she wasn’t calculated. Every time she got half a look in she committed to throwing heavy& throwing again.



I didn’t see much patience at all — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) May 1, 2022

Best woman’s fight I ever saw in my life — Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) May 1, 2022

Big respect to both champions! They fought like true warriors. @DAZNBoxing — Gabriel Rosado (@KingGabRosado) May 1, 2022

Wow. I’ll have to watch again when i get home. Regardless, what an amazing fight between two amazing boxers. @Serranosisters @KatieTaylor So glad I was here to witness this. — Mikaela Mayer (@MikaelaMayer1) May 1, 2022

I watched #TaylorSerrano at a cigar lounge full of Men and everyone here is praising these two incredible fighters. This wasn’t women’s boxing...THIS WAS BOXING! — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) May 1, 2022

Maaaaan, what a fight! FOTY right there so far. Two warriors. #TaylorSerrano — Luis Angel Feliciano (@Luis_Feliciano) May 1, 2022

Wow what a fight! Taylor by 3 rounds — Gamal Yafai (@Gamal_yafai) May 1, 2022

What a fight!!! Katie has defo done enough for me — anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) May 1, 2022

The best ever @KatieTaylor — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) May 1, 2022

Other than @KatieTaylor getting buzzed she boxed the ears of Serrano! What a fight and what a performance!! — James Tennyson (@JamesT931) May 1, 2022

Good fight from both but I thought @Serranosisters won that — Terrell Gausha (@TerrellGausha) May 1, 2022