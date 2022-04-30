 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Taylor vs Serrano: Boxing pros react to instant classic fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

The praise for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is rightly universal after their excellent fight.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are being universally applauded for their great fight
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are being universally applauded for their great fight
Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are being rightly praised across the boxing and sporting worlds tonight after their incredible main event at Madison Square Garden, which Taylor won by split decision over 10 rounds to retain her undisputed lightweight championship.

The fight had one of the most incredible atmospheres you’ll ever see at any sporting event anywhere on the planet, with MSG rocking from the entrances through the post-fight interviews, and both women earning that adulation and then some with a brilliant, gutsy, hard-fought performance on both sides.

And it’s not just from fans and pundits. For boxers active and retired, this was a special night to witness, just like it was for all of us. And Taylor and Serrano are getting the same standing ovation from their peers that they are from the rest of us, including Claressa Shields, Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence Jr, and many more.

You may disagree with the scores in the end, and some of those fighters did, but nobody argued that this wasn’t a great fight and then some.

Some reactions from the pros:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...