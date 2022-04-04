With their April 16th pay-per-view nearing, Showtime Sports releases its opening episode of All Access: Spence-Ugas, profiling behind-the-scenes footage of both fighters leading into the main event bout. You can catch the full opening episode in the video link above.

We begin with a look at Errol Spence, dating back to his scary 2019 car accident that he was fortunate to not only survive, but also without suffering permanently debilitating injuries. Spence admits that at the time he wasn’t completely focused on boxing and living a bit recklessly at the time, but says he’s gained a tremendous amount of purpose and perspective having gone through that experience.

Since then Spence went on to purchase a farm ranch and live a more secluded and low-key lifestyle, spending a lot of his time out of training to tend to his property and animals. Spence says he’s found theraputic qualities in taking care of his horses and such, and finds that to provide a great balance to the grueling punishment of training.

Soon thereafter we get a look at Yordenis Ugas, who has his own complicated backstory of repeated failed attempts at fleeing Cuba before he ultimately defected successfully, landing in the United States. That, however, was really only the beginning of his journey, as he had to then fight for over 10 years until he finally became a world champion. Despite Ugas’ ongoing trials and tribulations, he consistently maintains a positive attitude with supreme faith that things will work out the way they need to.

Check out the full video episode at the top!