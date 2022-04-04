 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Andrey Fedosov out, Kubrat Pulev vs Jerry Forrest set for May 14th

Forrest is coming off a draw with Michael Hunter

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images

Kubrat Pulev has lost his original opponent for Triller’s May 14th show, which sees his brother Tervel face Sergey Kovalev in the main event, but he’s still in the best matchup on the show. Dan Rafael reports that with Andrey Fedosov out, Pulev will instead take on Jerry Forrest in Inglewood.

The 33-year-old Forrest (26-4-2, 20 KO) is technically 1-2-2 in his last five, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. He was on the wrong end of a wonky decision against Jermaine Franklin, fought his way through incredible adversity to force a draw with Zhang Zhilei, and arguably deserved the win in a December draw with Michael Hunter. He’s a very solid opponent for Pulev (28-2, 14 KO), whose only fight since 2020’s knockout loss to Anthony Joshua came when he euthanized Frank Mir in the Triad Combat triangle.

Evan Holyfield will also be in action on the card, as will all three of Fernando Vargas’ sons.

