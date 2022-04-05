Lee Selby announces his retirement from boxing at age 35

Not long after his bad loss to Gustavo Lemos last month in five rounds in an IBF eliminator bout, Lee Selby (28-4, 9 KOs) has announced via his Twitter account that he’ll be hanging up the gloves.

After 27 years of boxing it’s time to hang up the gloves.



Welsh, Celtic, British, Commonwealth, European & IBF World Champion.



I exit the ring with no regrets, happy, healthy and my family financially secure.



Thank you for all your support. https://t.co/7sgcokQZYZ pic.twitter.com/0BKXCkIf4a — lee selby (@leeselby126) April 5, 2022

Selby says he’s walking away from the sport financially secure and with his health intact, before posting a lengthy message to his fans and followers, thanking them for their support over the years.

“After 27 years as an amateur and professional boxer, I know the time is right for me to hang up the gloves,” Selby wrote. “Being raise on the council estate in Barry, South Wales you learn early on about adversity. For many young people the burden of growing up in poverty takes its toll, but boxing saved me more than I ever thought possible.”

Selby would then go on to thank all the folks who played a pivotal role in his life and career, before reflecting a bit more on his journey.

“I ham proud to be the 12th Welshman to win a world title and my name will now forever sit in the record books alongside those great fighters. When I look back on my career, I have realized everything I set out to achieve.

“I tried to be a good champion and treat people with respect. I have always demonstrated the importance of hard work and sacrifice in achieving my goals. I’ve experienced some amazing victories but also learned valuable lessons in defeat that made me the man I am today. I hope my career can be an inspiration to those boxers starting out on small shows that your dreams can become a reality.”

We extend our best wishes to Selby in his future endeavors.