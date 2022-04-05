With towering super welterweight Sebastian Fundora set to take on former world title contender Erickson Lubin this Saturday night on Showtime, Fundora says he’s not looking to get out of his comfort zone, and will willing engage Lubin in an action fight.

“I learned against Garcia that I’m in great condition and that I can go into deep waters,” said Fundora. “I feel like I’ve improved a lot during this camp. It’s really everything. My boxing, my strength, my running and my overall conditioning is at a higher level. Everything is just peaking for me heading into this fight.”

It’s amazing that someone of Fundora’s stature, standing nearly 6’6”, can even make the 154lb weight limit, but he says he’s been extremely comfortable in this camp to the point where he can even eat more than usual.

“I’m eating a lot more this training camp,” said Fundora. “It’s not like I’m eating McDonalds every day, but I can eat what I want. We’ve been eating a lot of protein. I feel like I’m bulking but the weight isn’t there. I feel strong.”

As for this opportunity to headline on Showtime, Fundora says he believes he’s starting to come into his own and looks to keep his momentum going.

“It feels great to be in this position, but it’s part of the plan,” said Fundora. “We’re just going through with it. I’ve got racehorse vision and I’m making sure that I’ll get the job done. Being in this fight shows that I’m maturing. I first fought with PBC when I was 19-years-old and I’m a much different fighter since then.”

As for the fight itself, Fundora especially wants to show that he’s a deserving world title challenger, and that continues with this fight against Lubin.

“We know Lubin is a southpaw and that he’s ranked number one by the WBC,” said Fundora. “He’s a good fighter overall. I expect him to come in and box, but I’m really just focused on doing what I do best. Fans can expect me to bring action against Erickson Lubin,” said Fundora. “’The Towering Inferno’ is bringing the fire on fight night.”