Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero leads April 23rd Fury-Whyte undercard

Tyson Fury’s undercard for his upcoming clash with Dillian Whyte won’t be quite as star-studded as he’s used to.

The featured attraction sees British super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace (19-1, 7 KO) fight Jonathan Romero (34-1, 19 KO) for a WBO trinket. The press release calls it a “step up in class” and touts Romero as a former super bantamweight champion, but while he did indeed edge out Aljenadro Lopez for the belt before losing it to Kiko Martinez, that was back in 2013. He’s fought just 11 times in the last eight years, almost exclusively against garbage competition.

In very slightly better action, featherweight Isaac Lowe (21-1-3, 6 KO) looks to bounce back from his recent loss to Luis Alberto Lopez against Nick Ball (14-0, 7 KO). Up at heavyweight, prospect David Adeleye (8-0, 7 KO) meets journeyman Chris Healey (9-8, 2 KO), while Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KO) returns to fighting actual boxers in a light heavyweight bout with Daniel Bocianski (10-1, 2 KO).

Irish Olympic quarterfinalist Kurt Walker (1-0, 1 KO) will also be in action.