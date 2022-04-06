Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez joins May 7th Canelo-Bivol card

DAZN’s May 7th Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol pay-per-view now sports a fourth bout. Uzbek prospect Shakhram Giyasov will move from super lightweight to welterweight to face Mexican puncher Christian Gomez.

@ShakhramG moves up to 147lbs and faces Christian Gomez (22-2-1) for the IBF North American crown on the #CaneloBivol undercard, May 7! #GiyasovGomez pic.twitter.com/Xxm3bKTp45 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) April 5, 2022

The 28-year-old Giyasov (12-0, 9 KO) sports wins over faded veterans Emmanuel Taylor and Darleys Perez, the latter of whom he smashed in just 49 seconds. Gomez (22-2-1, 20 KO) boasts a fearsome record but in all likelihood represents a step sideways; he got stopped in eight by Daniel Echeverria, whom Giyasov finished 71 seconds into his third pro fight, in 2019.

Still, the fight should be entertaining while it lasts.

“I am honored to be part of this event,” said Giyasov. “For me, both Canelo and Bivol are legendary champions, but I believe in Bivol’s victory, we are on the same team, and we train together.

“This is a new chapter in my career as it will be my first fight in the Welterweight division, and I hope to perform at my best for all my fans!”

“My fight this upcoming May 7 we have a tough opponent but we’re preparing and training very hard,” said Gomez. “We’re coming with everything. Thank you to those that always support me. We’re coming for the win, God willing”

The rest of the main card includes Montana Love vs. Gabriel Valenzuela and Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei.