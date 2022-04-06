Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) will reportedly step back into the ring in a fight against Daniel Bocianski (10-1, 2 KOs) in a scheduled six-rounder, according to promoter Frank Warren. Warren tells Sky Sports that the younger Fury has officially been added to his big brother’s card in a heavyweight title defense against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte on April 23.

“I am delighted that Tommy Fury will get to share some of the spotlight with his big brother after missing out on his big fight last year through illness,” said promoter Frank Warren. “If Tommy keeps on winning and continues to shine, his big opportunities will soon follow.”

Tommy had previously been slated for what would’ve been the biggest fight of his career — against Jake Paul — but ultimately withdrew from that bout, citing both a chest infection and a broken rib that prevented him from going through with the fight. Paul would instead rematch Tyrone Woodley and score a massive knockout victory.

This now proves to be Fury’s next opportunity, and while his fight in particular certainly won’t have the kind of exposure that a Paul fight would’ve, he’ll need to get some momentum going if he’s going to find himself back in line for future opportunities.