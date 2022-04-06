Ahead of his scheduled April 16 welterweight title unification with Yordenis Ugas, airing live on Showtime PPV, unified titleholder Errol Spence sits down for a lengthy conversation with Brian Custer of the Last Stand Podcast. During this installment Spence shares thoughts on his recovery from his car crash, this upcoming fight, and what could he’ll be looking to do next with a win in this outing. Check out some excerpts from the interview below with the full video segment in the link above.

Spence on potentially fighting Terence Crawford

“It’s something that I’m definitely looking forward to and it’s something that I’m willing to work towards. After I get past Ugás, it could be an easy fight to make – it just depends on stipulations between me and him. I’ll bend but I’m not going to break. I’ll take off my coat but I’m not going to give it to you. So, I think it could happen and I’m looking forward to that fight. I think it’s a legacy fight for him and myself.”

On Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz

“I’m not one of those older guys that gets mad or stuff like that when a younger guy calls them out. That’s what they’re supposed to do because if a Jaron Ennis or a Vergil Ortiz, I saw he just recently called me out, if a lot of these young dudes didn’t call me out, I’d think there’s something wrong with them because when I was young and I was coming up, man, I was calling out everybody.”

On his plans for the future

“[To become undisputed and then move up in weight] is definitely the plan. That’s definitely the plan. It’s unheard of for a fighter to stay at one weight class his whole career –especially a big fighter like myself. The plan is to definitely move up after I finish what I’m doing at 147.”