Tevin Farmer vs Mickey Bey set for May 21st in Accra

In an absolute Mad Lib of a matchup, former super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer is officially set for a May 21st return to action against Mickey Bey in Accra, Ghana.

It’s happening it wasn’t just talk may 21 in the motherland pic.twitter.com/C0wxHeXjn4 — Mickey Bey (@EternalBey) April 6, 2022

Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KO) won the IBF title against Billy Dib in 2018, then proceeded to make four successful defenses before losing the title to Joseph Diaz Jr. in January 2020. He looked to still be a real factor in the division, but more or less vanished off the face of the Earth, popping up only to call out Ryan Garcia earlier this year.

Bey (23-3-1, 11 KO), now 38, has been out even longer. His most recent bout saw him drop a competitive decision to George Kambosos Jr. in December 2019, his second split decision defeat in three appearances. The skills are presumably still there, though the style matchup seems to guarantee an utterly putrid bout.

I can’t find confirmation of the weight class, but I’m guessing 135, where Bey has spent virtually his whole career and where Farmer previously said he’d go if he couldn’t secure a title fight at 130.