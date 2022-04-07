Mikaela Mayer signs “seven-figure” extension with Top Rank

Top Rank has no shortage of confidence in unified WBO/IBF super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer’s star power. ESPN reports that Mayer has signed a “multiyear extension with Top Rank that will earn her seven figures over the life of the deal” ahead of Saturday’s clash with Jennifer Han.

Said deal mandates three fights per year.

Mayer (16-0, 5 KO) first claimed gold by beating an overweight Ewa Brodnicka in 2020, and after turning aside former super lightweight champ Erica Anabel Farias in her first defense, she unified in a terrific clash with Maiva Hamadouche last November. She’s made clear her intentions to become undisputed champ at 130 before moving up for big-name clashes and is currently embroiled in a feud with newly crowned WBC champ Alycia Baumgardner, who claims she’ll next face her mandatory before taking on WBA titlist Hyun Mi Choi.

Good on Mayer for getting the compensation her talent deserves, and hopefully we’ll see her in a four-belt fight sooner rather than later.