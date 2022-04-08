Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata made weight today in Japan, setting up Saturday’s fight, which will stream live on DAZN, and we’ll be here in the early morning hours with full live coverage, including round-by-round for the main event.

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KO) and Murata (16-2, 13 KO) both came in at the middleweight limit of 160 lbs. The fight will have both Golovkin’s IBF and Murata’s WBA titles on the line, and if GGG comes out the winner, he’s set for a September trilogy showdown with Canelo Alvarez at 168 lbs, for Canelo’s undisputed championship at super middleweight.

Golovkin also turned 40 today, and celebrated back at his hotel in Japan. We wish him a happy birthday and look forward to Saturday’s fight.

WBO flyweight titleholder Junto Nakatani (22-0, 17 KO) and challenger Ryota Yamauchi (8-1, 7 KO) are also set, with Nakatani coming in at 111½ lbs, and Yamauchi at the 112 lb limit. The lightweight bout between Shuichiro Yoshino (14-0, 11 KO) and veteran Masyauki Ito (27-3-1, 15 KO) is also good to go. Yoshino came in at 134½ and Ito, the former 130 lb titleholder, at the max of 135.

GGG vs Murata coverage will begin at 5:10 am ET on Saturday, April 9, with DAZN streaming the fights live. Bad Left Hook will be here for coverage.

GGG vs Murata weigh-in video