Gabriel Rosado talks Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol, says age might catch up to Gennadiy Golovkin

Gabriel Rosado says we can’t be certain what we’ll see from Golovkin in this weekend’s fight, now age 40.

Rosado gives Canelo the edge over Bivol in their light heavyweight title fight.

With Gabriel Rosado set to make his next appearance against Shane Mosley Jr, the former contender shares a few quick thoughts on some big upcoming fights including Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol and a potential third fight between Canelo and Golovkin. Check out some of what Rosado had to say below.

Rosado on Canelo-Bivol

“I feel that Canelo has the upper hand. I mean he’s strong, speed, and he’s on a roll right now. Right now he’s on top of his game, he’s pound-for-pound king, so everybody wants a shot at Canelo. But I think Bivol, he’s a solid talent, but I think Canelo has the edge in that fight.”

On Canelo potentially rematching Golovkin again

“GGG got to worry about Murata first. We don’t know — GGG is 40 years old, he ain’t fight in a while, he’s going to Japan, it’s a different climate, different atmosphere, so we don’t really konw what we’re gonna see. If it’s the GGG of old, I got him winning but father time catches up to us so we’ll see how it plays out.”

