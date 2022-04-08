Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe successfully completed their underpants modeling pre-check today, with both fighters making weight comfortably under the catchweight limit of 139 pounds. Garcia weighed in at 138.8 pounds, with Tagoe slightly lighter at 138.2

Speaking first, Tagoe once again expressed confidence in his ability to upset the heavily favored Garcia. After repeatedly referencing “tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,” Tagoe said: “I’m more than ready. If you don’t know, you’ll know tomorrow— Gameboy. ”

Garcia told the audience “You’re gonna see what I always do. I go in the ring and I search, I find, and I destroy.” He also grabbed the mic and closed out his comments by stealing Tagoe’s catchphrase and repeatedly shouting “Tomorrow! Tomorrow!”

The two had a heated exchange at their media workout earlier this week. But, the weigh-in staredown ended with a respectful nod from Garcia to Tagoe, then a mutual handshake and hug.

In the co-main event, Gabriel Rosado and Shane Mosely Jr both made the 168 pound super middleweight limit. Rosado was the slightly heavier man at 167.8 pounds, with Mosley Jr. coming in at 167.

Rosado trained with “Sugar” Shane Mosley earlier in his career, which may explain the polite and respectful faceoff and very restrained comments from Mosley Jr. The men exchanged a handshake, and Mosley Jr avoided all invitations to hype a potential knockout. Rosado was much more candid about his intentions to knock Mosley out “in spectacular fashion,” going on to say: “We’re not playing.”

Two women’s flyweight belts will be on the line elsewhere on the undercard, as Marlen Esparza and Naoko Fujioka will fight to unify Esparza’s WBC and Fujioka’s WBA titles.

The 46 year Fujioka old sported a fuchsia color streak in her hair as she weighed in at 111.6 pounds. Esparza weighed 111.4 pounds.

Fujioka elected to speak without a translator, struggling a bit but calling the USA the “center of boxing” and saying “I want to entertain people.”

Esparza showed off a finger tattoo of the word “Winning.”

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage of THE RYTURN tomorrow (tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow) on DAZN. Join Scott and Wil Saturday night at 8 p.m. Eastern for team coverage of the main card!

THE RYTURN: Garcia vs. Tagoe Full Weigh-In Video: