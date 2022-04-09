 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GGG vs Murata: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, odds, full card info

Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata clash in middleweight unification today in Japan.

By Scott Christ
Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata unify titles today in Japan
Photo by -/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata are ready to unify middleweight titles in Japan, with DAZN streaming the show today from Saitama’s Super Arena.

Live coverage will start at 5 am ET, with the main event ring walks scheduled for around 8 am ET. Bad Left Hook will be here with live updates and round-by-round for the main event in this stream:

GGG hasn’t been in the ring since late 2020, but Murata has been out even longer, last fighting at the end of 2019.

Also on the card, unbeaten lightweight Shichiro Yoshino takes on former junior lightweight titlist Masayuki Ito, Junto Nakatani will defend his WBO flyweight title against Ryota Hamauchi, and more.

Main Card (DAZN, 5:00 am ET)

  • Gennadiy Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KO) vs Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Golovkin’s IBF and Murata’s WBA titles
  • Shuichiro Yoshino (14-0, 11 KO) vs Masayuki Ito (27-3-1, 15 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds
  • Junto Nakatani (22-0, 17 KO) vs Ryota Hamauchi (8-1, 7 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for Nakatani’s WBO title
  • Kazuki Anaguchi (1-0, 1 KO) vs Ryuji Yamamoto (6-1, 6 KO), junior featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Hiroka Amaki (debut) vs Taiga Kato (debut), welterweights, 4 rounds

