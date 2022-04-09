Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata are ready to unify middleweight titles in Japan, with DAZN streaming the show today from Saitama’s Super Arena.

Live coverage will start at 5 am ET, with the main event ring walks scheduled for around 8 am ET. Bad Left Hook will be here with live updates and round-by-round for the main event in this stream:

GGG hasn’t been in the ring since late 2020, but Murata has been out even longer, last fighting at the end of 2019.

Also on the card, unbeaten lightweight Shichiro Yoshino takes on former junior lightweight titlist Masayuki Ito, Junto Nakatani will defend his WBO flyweight title against Ryota Hamauchi, and more.

Main Card (DAZN, 5:00 am ET)