Ryan Garcia returns to the ring tonight on DAZN, facing Emmanuel Tagoe in a 12-round, 139 lb catchweight main event from San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Live coverage starts at 9 pm ET on DAZN, and we’ll have round by round and full updates for you this evening, with Wil Esco on the RBR for the main card in this stream:

Garcia hasn’t fought since the second day of 2021, a long layoff that included a mental health break and a surgery late last year. But Tagoe has been out of action since late 2020, too, so both sides are vulnerable to some rust here.

Elsewhere on the card, veteran Gabriel Rosado takes on Shane Mosley Jr in a 10-round super bantamweight bout, Marlen Esparza and Naoko Fujioka unify belts at flyweight and fight for the vacant Ring Magazine championship, and junior featherweight contender Azat Hovhannisyan returns in a featherweight bout.

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)