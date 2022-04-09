Erickson Lubin and Sebastian Fundora headline a three-fight card of junior middleweight action, starting tonight at 10 pm ET on Showtime from Las Vegas.

John Hansen will be on the call tonight, with updates and round by round in the comments section below.

Lubin and Fundora are fighting for the interim WBC title, which kinda-sorta has an almost useful reason to exist; I mean, not really, but compared to some interim titles, anyway. The winner will be in line for a shot at the Charlo-Castano 2 winner, with that fight coming on May 14, also on Showtime, and meant to crown a fully undisputed champ at 154 lbs.

Also in action will be former titleholder Tony Harrison against Sergio Garcia in a nice matchup of veterans, and unbeaten Kevin Salgado opens the show against Bryant Perrella, with both of those fights set for 10 rounds.

Main Card (SHO, 10:00 pm ET)