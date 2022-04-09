 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gervonta Davis encouraged to leave Floyd Mayweather by former Mayweather fighter

Gervonta Davis hasn’t been shy about bringing up issues with promoter Floyd Mayweather on social media.

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather may not work together much longer
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Not long ago we covered the latest dust up between Gervonta Davis and his promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, led by none other than Floyd Mayweather himself.

After Davis expressed some anger at the way his upcoming PPV fight was being handled and mentioned an expiring contract with the company, he later sent out a public message hinting that Mayweather was still showing signs of jealousy towards him by announcing his next exhibition fight on the same day as his opening press conference with Rolando Romero.

Davis obviously felt the move was a ploy by Mayweather — who was clearly not in attendance at the Davis-Romero presser — to steal some of the spotlight off him, but Davis would later delete that message from his Twitter account.

Enter Ishe Smith, a former Mayweather Promotions fighter who spent many years under the banner, working closely with Floyd. Smith decided to speak up on social media today in defense of Davis, and while he never mentioned Floyd by name, he made it clear that he witnessed firsthand Mayweather’s narcissistic ways in a series of tweets.

Clearly Smith also doesn’t fully agree with how Mayweather handles aspects of his business, and that’s putting it lightly, but Davis would also seemingly endorse Smith’s position by retweeting a few of these comments.

We’ve been seeing two distinct sides of the coin when it comes to Davis saying he’s got the ‘best team in boxing’ at press events, to only them publicly voice his displeasure, but given the history of turmoil between Davis and Mayweather, it seems like this relationship might’ve officially run its course.

