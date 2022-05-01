Canelo vs Bivol: How to watch, start time, full boxing schedule for May 5-7, 2022

Thursday, May 5

DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET, Canelo vs Bivol press conference. We’ll have a live stream and updates for you. Canelo pressers aren’t usually too eventful, in all honesty, but he did have the slap fight with Caleb Plant last year, you never know. BLH will have live coverage.

Friday, May 6

DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET, Canelo vs Bivol weigh-in. We’ll have a live stream and updates for you. Canelo weigh-ins aren’t usually too eventful, in all honesty, but he did have the little shoving contest with Daniel Jacobs in 2019, you never know. BLH will have live coverage.

Saturday, May 7

DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET, Canelo vs Bivol prelims. I’ll be around, we’ll be here to chat and shoot the shoot through the early fights. Joselito Velazquez, Alexis Espino, Marc Castro, and more are scheduled to fight. BLH will have live coverage.

DAZN PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol. A really good main event, with Canelo chasing another belt at 175 lbs, currently holding all four titles at 168, and Dmitry Bivol does have a level of boxing ability that could give anyone problems, even Canelo. The undercard will feature Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang in an IBF heavyweight eliminator, Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela, and Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez. There should at least be some action with all that. DAZN will have the English feed, plus Spanish and Polish feeds, and also a special attraction feed with the guys from Barstool, which I understand appeals to some people. This is DAZN’s first-ever pay-per-view in the United States, priced at $59.99 for subscribers and $79.99 for those who do not subscribe. BLH will have live coverage.