Shakur Stevenson did exactly what he said he would tonight, putting on a good, sharp showing in a unanimous decision win over Oscar Valdez to unify the WBC and WBO 130 lb titles.

Stevenson won on scores of 117-110, 118-109, and 118-109 from the judges. Bad Left Hook had it 118-109 on two separate unofficial scorecards.

Stevenson started the fight in his usual style, relying on his technical acumen and height and reach to keep Valdez at range, forcing him to lunge in where he could capitalize on counter opportunities.

Valdez (30-1, 23 KO knew he needed to find his way on the inside in order to have success here, and he tried to implement that strategy but struggled to close the gap without taking return fire from Stevenson (18-0, 9 KO).

By the middle rounds Stevenson had his timing down and while Valdez found a little bit of success leading with several lead right hands in a row, he largely wasn’t effective enough to make any real impression or get Stevenson out of his game plan. Stevenson then managed to score the only knockdown of the fight as he caught Valdez coming forward with a short hook.

By the late rounds Stevenson was just in clear control and forced Valdez to take more chances and knowing he was clearly up in the 12th and final round, Stevenson largely ran out the clock on the fight, which did draw some boos from the crowd.

Following the fight Stevenson said that he did everything he wanted to accomplish in the fight and felt good about his performance, so good that he ended up proposing to his girlfriend during the post-fight interview.

THE FIRST KNOCKDOWN BELONGS TO SHAKUR. pic.twitter.com/EubZKL12Ro — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 1, 2022

Undercard highlights and results

Nico Ali Walsh KO-1 Alejandro Ibarra (2:50)

Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) had a short and sweet appearance during tonight’s main card opener, knocking out Alejandro Ibarra (7-2, 2 KOs) with a two-punch combination, using a big right putting Ibarra down and out in the first round. Obviously this will build some buxx for Ali Walsh, who showed some signs of improvement here, but we’ll have to see him in against better opposition to see how far he can take things.

Keyshawn Davis TKO-6 Esteban Sanchez (2:44)

Lightweight prospect Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) looked every part of being a blue chipper tonight as he completely dominated Esteban Sanchez (18-2, 8 KOs) throughout six rounds of action until he eventually forced the referee to step in to save Sanchez from further damage.