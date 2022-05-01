Shakur Stevenson unified a pair of 130 lb titles tonight, handily defeating Oscar Valdez by unanimous decision in their ESPN main event from Las Vegas.

Stevenson (18-0, 9 KO) won on scores of 117-110, 118-109, and 118-109. Bad Left Hook had the fight 118-109 on two separate unofficial scorecards, as well.

With the win, Stevenson takes the WBC belt from Valdez and retains the WBO belt he brought to the ring. He was mostly able to just pick Valdez (30-1, 23 KO) apart from the opening bell until the one to close the 12th and final round, and did score a knockdown in round six, though it wasn’t a crazy heavy one or anything.

The victory was, basically, as most expected. There was a reason Stevenson’s odds were around -750 by fight day, having been around -600 most of the week prior. He was seen as too skilled for Valdez, who is a very good fighter, and that’s how the fight played out, with Valdez looking frustrated and even lost for much of the bout.

We’ll have much more on Valdez vs Stevenson coming shortly. For now, some highlights.

Valdez vs Stevenson highlights

