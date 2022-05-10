Prophets of Goom Boxing Podcast, Ep. 5: Bivol upsets Canelo! Charlo vs Castano 2 preview and much more!

It’s Tuesday, so the latest episode of Prophets of Goom has arrived, and boy howdy it’s a big’un with John Hansen and myself, Scott Christ, with a lot to talk about following Dmitry Bivol’s upset win over Canelo Alvarez.

Will they do the rematch right away? Should Canelo do the rematch right away, or fight Gennadiy Golovkin in September as originally planned? Can Canelo solve the Bivol puzzle if and when they do fight again? And if it’s not Canelo next for Bivol, what does he do after a career-altering victory?

We get into all that, I get mad at DAZN, and we look ahead to a buuuunch of fights coming this weekend, with a particular focus of course on the undisputed championship rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano.

As always, thank you for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction

Introduction 0:02:56 Canelo vs Bivol breakdown

Canelo vs Bivol breakdown 0:19:29 What comes next for Canelo, GGG 3 or Bivol 2?

What comes next for Canelo, GGG 3 or Bivol 2? 0:26:23 If not Canelo for Bivol, what’s next for him?

If not Canelo for Bivol, what’s next for him? 0:30:53 Thoughts on Montana Love, Shakhram Giyasov, Marc Castro, Zhang Zhilei from the undercard

Thoughts on Montana Love, Shakhram Giyasov, Marc Castro, Zhang Zhilei from the undercard 0:37:08 DAZN PPV ordering and other issues

DAZN PPV ordering and other issues 0:50:20 News bits: Kell Brook’s retirement, Bakhodir Jalolov on ShoBox

News bits: Kell Brook’s retirement, Bakhodir Jalolov on ShoBox 0:51:54 Intermission: Talkin’ ring walkin’

Intermission: Talkin’ ring walkin’ 1:00:02 Preview: Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano rematch, Jaron Ennis

Preview: Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano rematch, Jaron Ennis 1:09:57 Preview: Helipad Floyd Mayweather and the Dubai Bunch

Preview: Helipad Floyd Mayweather and the Dubai Bunch 1:13:15 Preview: Zurdo Ramirez’s return and his path to a big fight

Preview: Zurdo Ramirez’s return and his path to a big fight 1:17:43 Preview: Sergey Kovalev and Triller’s latest pre-rap battle bonanza

Preview: Sergey Kovalev and Triller’s latest pre-rap battle bonanza 1:24:52 Preview: Tony Yoka vs Martin Bakole

Preview: Tony Yoka vs Martin Bakole 1:26:31 Preview: Golden Boy Thursday and Matchroom Italy

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.