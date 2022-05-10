WBC orders Ryan Garcia vs Isaac Cruz final eliminator

Well, guess they have to negotiate this time. The WBC has ordered a lightweight final eliminator between Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz, giving the pair until June 14th to come to terms and avoids a purse bid.
Busy day at @WBCBoxing as we have ordered the following fights:@RyanGarcia Vs @IsaacPitbull98— Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) May 10, 2022
O’shaquie Foster Vs Eduardo Ramirez
Noel Mikaelian Vs Thabiso Mchunu
Jason Moloney vs Nawapon Sor Rungvisai ( if he wins in June )
In case that tweet’s not showing up for you, they’ve also ordered O’Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Ramirez for a crack at Shakur Stevenson, Noel Mikaelian vs. Thabiso Mchunu for a shot at Ilunga Makabu, and Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai to met the winner of Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2.
Garcia (22-0, 18 KO) vs. Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KO) is the big news, though. Even if the winner likely won’t get a title shot for quite a while, as the WBC will return to the back of the rotation after Devin Haney challenges George Kambosos Jr., it’s got the potential to be a real slobberknocker. Garcia’s still looking to regain his momentum after ending a long layoff with a dud decision over Emmanuel Tagoe, while Cruz is riding high following his war with Gervonta Davis and recent euthanizing of Yuriorkis Gamboa.
