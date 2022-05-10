WBC orders Ryan Garcia vs Isaac Cruz final eliminator

Well, guess they have to negotiate this time. The WBC has ordered a lightweight final eliminator between Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz, giving the pair until June 14th to come to terms and avoids a purse bid.

In case that tweet’s not showing up for you, they’ve also ordered O’Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Ramirez for a crack at Shakur Stevenson, Noel Mikaelian vs. Thabiso Mchunu for a shot at Ilunga Makabu, and Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai to met the winner of Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2.

Garcia (22-0, 18 KO) vs. Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KO) is the big news, though. Even if the winner likely won’t get a title shot for quite a while, as the WBC will return to the back of the rotation after Devin Haney challenges George Kambosos Jr., it’s got the potential to be a real slobberknocker. Garcia’s still looking to regain his momentum after ending a long layoff with a dud decision over Emmanuel Tagoe, while Cruz is riding high following his war with Gervonta Davis and recent euthanizing of Yuriorkis Gamboa.

We’ll keep you all updated as negotiations progress.