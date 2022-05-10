With unified super bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton set to make a defense of his titles against former unified champion Daniel Roman on June 4th in Minneapolis, airing live on Showtime, Fulton spoke to the media about the bout during today’s opening press conference.

“Everything has been great,” Fulton said. “Camp has been amazing and challenging for me training through Ramadan. Training with little energy during Ramadan actually helped me as far as making weight. Right now, I’m just looking forward to June 4.

“I’ve fought during Ramadan four years in a row and got knockouts. I already know how to prepare for a fight this way. My mental is just different when I’m fasting and on my spiritual journey. Those are the things that push me to the next level mentally. The fight game is more mental than physical anyway.”

Speaking about how this fight with Roman came about, Fulton says he didn’t intend on getting into a social media battle with Roman, instead opting to take care of the business behind the scenes so he can take care of business inside the ring.

“Roman was doing a lot of tweeting at me saying that I was ducking, and I just didn’t say anything back and made the fight happen,” Fulton said. “I just want them to keep that same energy. I was presented with other fighters to face, and I chose Danny Roman. He deserved the opportunity, so I gave it to him.

“He’s a great fighter and you can’t take that away from him. I don’t understand how he didn’t get his rematch for his original belts, but I decided to give him the shot at mine.

“I expect Roman to be different against me than in any other fight. He’s looking to get back on top. I have to be smart and able to adapt. That’s what I do best.”

As for any pressure to perform, Fulton says he’s blocking out the naysayers and outsiders in general, firmly comfortable in knowing what he’s capable of doing and his ability to pull it out when it gets tough.

“I don’t care what anyone on the outside thinks. I know what I am. I’m the unified champ. I only have to prove it to myself. I think since my last fight, I’ve changed my mentality. I’m not worried about anyone else, I’m taking these fights for me.

“The winner of this fight needs to go for undisputed. It’s the other side that wants to keep waiting. Those are the only fights that interest me. It’s all champions against other champions and top contenders for me. Once we take care of this fight, hopefully we go for undisputed next.”

When asked what fans can expect in this meeting against Roman, Fulton says he can only be certain that he’ll be the man with his hand raised in the end.

“Fans are going to see a victory. I guarantee a victory,” Fulton said. “I can’t say how it’s going to happen. Because my mood and mind changes every day. As of right now, just expect to see a smart boxer.

“I showed against Brandon Figueroa that I can do whatever it takes to get the job done. I boxed early in my career and I’ve fought toe-to-toe in recent bouts. I know what I’m capable of and I’m going to show you.

“Being in two dog fights back-to-back has only pushed me to an even higher level of confidence. I can do what I want in that ring at any time. Whenever I want to.”