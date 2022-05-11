Tokyo silver medalist Ben Whittaker signs with BOXXER, joins SugarHill Steward ahead of pro debut

BOXXER continued its acquisition of Team GB standouts today by signing Tokyo 2020 light heavyweight silver medalist Ben Whittaker to an “exclusive long-term promotional agreement.”

The announcement also revealed that Whittaker will join forces with trainer SugarHill Steward, best known for his work with Tyson Fury. News also broke earlier this year that he’d work with Anthony Joshua’s 258 Management.

The 24-year-old cruised past Jorge Vivas and Abdelrahman Oraby en route to the quarterfinals, where he narrowly defeated Brazil’s Keno Machado. He then sadly ended the ultra-entertaining run of Imam Khataev in the semis before falling to 2016 gold medalist Arlen Lopez in the finals.

He’s clearly enormously talented, so it will be interesting to see how his lengthy, elusive style translates to the pro ranks. No word yet on when exactly he’ll make his debut, but it’s gotta be sometime soon.

Whittaker said, “Well they always say save the best ‘till last and here I am, I’m very excited to turn this new chapter in my career! It’s an exciting time for me to showcase my skills! I’m now looking forward to getting into camp, where I can add and develop to my game. I hope you enjoy the journey because it’s gonna be a crazy one!”