Rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis takes what he hopes will be a final step toward a world title fight on Saturday, as he faces former Olympian Custio Clayton in the main support bout on Showtime’s Charlo vs Castano 2 card.

The 24-year-old Ennis (28-0, 26 KO) has looked like the real deal thus far, and wins over Sergey Lipinets and Thomas Dulorme in his last two fights have come with the sort of dominance he’s had against just about everyone else.

Clayton (19-0-1, 12 KO) represented Canada at the 2012 Olympics in London, and at 34 this is his real chance to get into serious contention at 147 lbs. He’s best known for his 2020 draw with the aforementioned Lipinets.

Jaron Ennis’ media workout quotes

“It doesn’t matter to me who I’m facing. I want everybody and anybody. They can line ‘em up, and I’ll knock ‘em down. Doesn’t matter who it is.”

“Everyone already knows how this fight is going to go. I’m going to put on a show. I’m going to get in the ring and be dominant. I’m getting that knockout at the end of the night and making a statement.”

“It feels great to be performing here in Southern California. I can’t wait for Saturday to shine in front of my new fans. It’s a new fanbase to see me get another knockout.”

“I don’t know too much about my opponent. I don’t usually watch film on who I’m fighting, unless I’ve just seen it by chance. I let my team look at those kind of things. I’m not too worried about what he’s going to bring.”

“I’m going to do what I always do. I can figure these opponents out in like 30 seconds. I see how they’re coming and go from there.”

“I feel like I’m going to get my opportunity sooner than later. I think end of the year or next year is possible. I’m either going to fight Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford, or fight for a vacant belt.”

“I don’t believe that any fighter is scared of another fighter. I know the top guys are just making business decisions. It’s what’s best for their careers. If I can’t get the top welterweights while they’re here, I’ll see them at 154 lbs.”

“I don’t feel like I have to prove anything to anyone but myself. I’m not worried about any outside noise. As long as I’m doing my thing and winning, putting myself in line for the world title, then that’s all that matters.”

“Charlo and Castano should both be confident heading into this fight. They went to war the first time, but I think Charlo will win this time. I think he figured Castano out. Charlo was picking it up at the end of the first fight and I think he’s going to start earlier this time and go for the knockout.”

