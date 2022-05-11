Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will look to settle the score on Saturday, as the two of them meet for a second time, once again attempting to crown an undisputed champion at 154 lbs in a Showtime main event.

Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KO) and Castano (17-0-2, 12 KO) fought to a draw in July 2021, and have both talked a huge game in the build-up to their rematch. It was a damn good fight the first time around, and no less is expected on Saturday, aided by the fact that they’ll be at Dignity Health Sports Park (still better known to many boxing fans as StubHub Center before it was renamed in 2018), a venue known that has earned a reputation for hosting outstanding action fights.

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for Charlo vs Castano 2 on Saturday, May 14, starting at 9 pm ET.

Jermell Charlo’s media workout quotes

“I don’t want this fight to go the distance. I don’t get paid for overtime.”

“I’m excited and I’m ready to go. I’m ready to rock. I’m putting it all on the line and I’m ready to destroy. I’m going to give the fans an exciting and entertaining show and just have fun out there.”

“Castano is going to have to do something different this fight. If not, he knows he’s getting slept. Whatever he does or whatever move he makes, I’m going to be on him. My goal is to knock him out.”

“I approach this fight like I approach any fight. I come in there like I’m 0-0. Let’s go in there and see who’s better. Let’s see who the real dog is.”

“I don’t take much from the last rematch I had against Tony Harrison. That was a totally different opponent. I’m just preparing for Castano. There’s no correlation with my last rematch. I’m just focused on who I’m facing.”

“I’m just focused on my career and my craft. Being on the undisputed list means more to me than being on pound-for-pound lists. I want to be on the top tier and for people to see that I’m undisputed and say that he’s an animal. This is my moment.”

“I’ve made some changes, but it’s still going to be the same Jermell Charlo. I’m ready to take advantage of what’s in front of me.”

“I don’t know if this fight will be like the first one. It could be a quicker night. It should be. If not, it’s going to be entertaining for 12 rounds.”

“I don’t worry about pound-for-pound lists and whether I’m on them. If I win these belts, they might have to. If I go in there and knock him out, or handle my business for 12 rounds, that’s it. They won’t be able to deny me.”

“I haven’t fought at this venue since much earlier in my career. It’s a little bit chilly right now in Southern California, but I know that once I get warmed up, I’ll be able to adapt no matter what it’s like Saturday.”

