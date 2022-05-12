Golden Boy Fight Night is back on Thursday again, and tonight’s main event will see flyweight contender Angel Acosta take on Janiel Rivera, plus four more fights from the Fantasy Springs in Indio, Calif.

You can watch live at 9 pm ET on DAZN and also on YouTube free for everyone, if you don’t have DAZN or just don’t feel like logging into DAZN for the fights.

Here’s the YouTube stream for those who want to watch there:

Acosta, 31, is a former junior flyweight titleholder whose fights almost never go to the cards, and the 30-year-old Rivera, who has been stopped three times, is up against in on paper here. In all candor, if we’re sticking to “on paper,” this is not a very good main event; it’s a bounce-back fight for Acosta after his loss to Junto Nakatani last year. Rivera has lost five in a row.

To note, Acosta weighed in at 112.8 for the fight, and Rivera at 114, because again, it’s not really meant to be some huge challenge for Acosta, who probably will still fight at flyweight for more “serious” bouts. But that’s why it’s listed as junior bantamweight below.

These shows are always fast-paced, easy to watch, and if you’ve got nothing going on on a Thursday night — and let’s be real, who does?! — come on by and talk some fights with us! You’ll get a chance to see some prospects in action, and hey, Acosta’s never boring. Ever.

Full Card (DAZN and YouTube, 9:00 pm ET)