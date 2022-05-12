Sunny Edwards willing to go up two divisions to challenge Paul Butler for bantamweight title

Sunny Edwards has the IBF flyweight title right now, and says he’s willing to jump up two divisions to challenge Paul Butler for the WBO bantamweight title.

“I’m ready to go up two weights and win my second world title at a second weight ,” Edwards said on Twitter in response to a suggestion of the fight.

Both fighters are with Probellum, so in theory it’s a relatively easy fight to make happen if both sides really want to do it.

It would obviously be a risk for Edwards (18-0, 4 KO), but he really does seem like an incredibly confident guy, and he’s got the boxing skills. He’d be giving up some size to Butler (34-2, 15 KO) for sure, but that’s a big part of what would make it an interesting fight. Edwards is seven years younger than Butler, who would have a listed three-inch height advantage.

It’s bold, but being bold is a big part of what makes a great fighter people remember for the long run.

Edwards won his IBF flyweight belt from Moruti Mthalane in April 2021, and has made two successful defenses against Jayson Mama and Muhammad Waseem.

Butler just won the interim WBO bantamweight title against Jonas Sultan, and was then elevated to full titleholder status after the sanctioning body chose to strip John Riel Casimero.

Would you be interested in this one? How would Edwards fare as a bantamweight? Who do you think wins if we get it?