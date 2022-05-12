Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter terms agreed, planned for July

Boxxer’s Ben Shalom revealed today that Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter have agreed to terms for a heavyweight tussle that could go down in early July.
✅ @boxxer's Ben Shalom confirms that @hughiefury and @MichaelHunterII have agreed terms to face each other next.— Boxing Social (@boxing_social) May 12, 2022
Who wins #FuryHunter?
https://t.co/85LL3XkbYV
@Betfred Fight Odds: https://t.co/Z2IHYCEUrC#Boxing pic.twitter.com/w9uunWAnFH
It’s a return to meaningful matchups for both men, as they’ve been content to face limited opposition since their respective run-ins with Alexander Povetkin. Fury (26-3, 15 KO) lost wide to “Sasha” before cruising past familiar victims Pavel Sour, Mariusz Wach, and Christian Hammer.
Hunter (20-1-2, 14 KO) seemed poised for contention after beating Sergey Kuzmin and drawing with Povetkin, but instead smashed the hideously over-matched Shawn Laughery, bailed on an IBF eliminator to crush the equally incompetent Mike Wilson, and drew with Jerry Forrest.
The Wilson fight was supposedly a WBA eliminator of some sort, but I guess it...wasn’t? He’s No. 2 in the rankings, but Daniel Dubois got the shot at Trevor Bryan first and I imagine a mandatory title fight for “Dynamite” will be on the table before a bout with Hunter.
In any event, it’s a decent clash of sub-elite big men on paper. As for how entertaining it’ll be, I plead the Fifth.
Loading comments...