Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter terms agreed, planned for July

Boxxer’s Ben Shalom revealed today that Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter have agreed to terms for a heavyweight tussle that could go down in early July.

It’s a return to meaningful matchups for both men, as they’ve been content to face limited opposition since their respective run-ins with Alexander Povetkin. Fury (26-3, 15 KO) lost wide to “Sasha” before cruising past familiar victims Pavel Sour, Mariusz Wach, and Christian Hammer.

Hunter (20-1-2, 14 KO) seemed poised for contention after beating Sergey Kuzmin and drawing with Povetkin, but instead smashed the hideously over-matched Shawn Laughery, bailed on an IBF eliminator to crush the equally incompetent Mike Wilson, and drew with Jerry Forrest.

The Wilson fight was supposedly a WBA eliminator of some sort, but I guess it...wasn’t? He’s No. 2 in the rankings, but Daniel Dubois got the shot at Trevor Bryan first and I imagine a mandatory title fight for “Dynamite” will be on the table before a bout with Hunter.

In any event, it’s a decent clash of sub-elite big men on paper. As for how entertaining it’ll be, I plead the Fifth.