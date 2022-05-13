Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will weigh in today ahead of Saturday night’s rematch on Showtime Championship Boxing, where the two will once again fight for the undisputed junior middleweight (154 lbs) championship of the world, 10 months after going to a draw in their first fight.

Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KO) brings the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles to the fight, while Castano (17-0-2, 12 KO) has the WBO belt.

Updates from the weigh-in will come in this stream:

The undercard features an IBF welterweight eliminator between Jaron “Boots” Ennis (28-0, 26 KO) and Custio Clayton (19-0-1, 12 KO), plus a junior featherweight bout between Mexico’s Kevin Gonzalez (24-0-1, 13 KO) and Puerto Rico’s Emanuel Rivera (19-2, 12 KO).

Charlo-Castano 2 and Ennis-Clayton are both set for 12 rounds, while Gonzalez-Rivera is set for 10.

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for Charlo vs Castano 2 on Saturday, May 14, starting at 9 pm ET.