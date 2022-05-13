Less than a week after longtime rival Kell Brook announced he’ll be walking away from the sport of boxing, Amir Khan has posted a message on social media this morning telling all his fans that he’s calling it a career too.

“It’s time to hang up my gloves,” Khan posted on Twitter. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends, and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”

I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.

Khan, 35, came out of the 2004 Olympics as a highly touted silver medalist with great expectations. By pretty much all accounts one can say Khan lived up to most of those expectations as he became a world titleholder and a big draw out of Great Britain, who then sought to build his brand in the U.S.

Along the way Khan managed to get a few big fights — despite never landing the ones he wanted most in Mayweather and Pacquiao — but while he won some and lost some, you can’t say the man was ever boring to watch inside the ring, and Khan will now leave the sport with a 34-6 (21 KOs) professional record.

Best wishes to Khan in his future endeavors.