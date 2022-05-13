The, uh, “much-anticipated,” sure, let’s go with that, exhibition return for Floyd Mayweather on Saturday in Dubai has been canceled following the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The country will be on a three-day work shutdown, meaning the show simply can’t happen on Saturday.

The 45-year-old Mayweather was set to “face” former sparring partner Don Moore on a hotel helipad, with the show also set to feature Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado, Delfine Persoon’s return, and a Badou Jack fight, neither of the latter two looking to be much of a matchup.

The event seems likely to be rescheduled. Mayweather was in Dubai for the show, this really is down to the passing of the President, this isn’t something that got scrapped for lack of interest or poor organization or whatever.

Mayweather has not officially announced the cancellation/postponement, but did post condolences to the UAE on Instagram.

