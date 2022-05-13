Kambosos vs Haney undercard: Moloney brothers, Junior Fa, David Nyika, more

George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney are set for their undisputed lightweight championship fight on June 4 in Melbourne, Australia, and the undercard has now come together, too, featuring lots of notable names in Australian and New Zealand boxing.

The card structure will be odd for American fans watching on ESPN and ESPN+, because the fight is being held in prime time like normal for U.S. fans, which is actually pretty early on Sunday locally in Australia.

So on the ESPN main card, we’ll see bantamweight contender Jason Moloney (23-2, 18 KO) face Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KO) in a 10-round bout, plus heavyweight Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KO) facing Lucas Browne (30-3, 26 KO) in another 10-rounder. Browne, 43, has looked shot to bits in a few fights over the last three years, but is popular and coming off of a win over Faiga Opelu in December.

We’ll also see another heavyweight bout between Hemi Ahio (18-0, 13 KO) and Joe Jones (13-4, 10 KO) set for eight rounds, and possibly a feature bout for cruiserweight prospect David Nyika (2-0, 2 KO) if there’s time. Nyika’s bout will be in a swing fight position for four or six rounds, with an opponent to be named.

Because of the time zone differences, there will also be fights exclusively on ESPN+ after the Kambosos-Haney main event. One will feature junior bantamweight Andrew Moloney (23-2, 15 KO) against Alexander Espinoza (21-3-2, 8 KO), set for eight rounds, and Devin Haney Promotions prospect Amari Jones (5-0, 5 KO) will face Ankush Hooda (3-0-1, 1 KO) in a six-round junior middleweight bout.

There will also be plenty more action on the card, but that’s what will air televised in the U.S. All in all, it’s a pretty full show with some good names in action