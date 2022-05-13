Charlo vs Castano 2 weigh-in results, video, stare down

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano are officially set for Saturday night’s undisputed championship rematch on Showtime, as the two fighters made weight today in California ahead of tomorrow’s fight.

Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KO) weighed in at 152¾, notably below the 154 lb limit, with Castano (17-0-2, 12 KO) at 153¾.

Though it’s really not much of a weight difference, sometimes it can matter, and I know people like to dig in deep on this stuff sometimes, so it’s worth pointing out (maybe) that the weight is Charlo’s lowest since 2010, when he was still thinking about possibly fighting at welterweight before he just out-grew that possibility.

Charlo and Castano fought to a 12-round draw in July 2021 in their first attempt to unify all four titles. Once again, Charlo brings the WBC, WBA, and IBF belts, and Castano the WBO.

They had a pretty intense stare down and there was a lot of noise in the room, but it was all professional, no shoving or whatever.

The first fight was a damn good one, and the rematch figures to be, as well.

“This moves me, this experience is amazing. To see everybody supporting me not only here but in Argentina as well, it motivates me a lot and makes me want to perform for all of you,” Castano said via an interpreter.

“I’m gonna show y’all all the hard work and dedication that I love about this sport of boxing,” Charlo said. “It’s gonna get dangerous and spooky for them. Get the smelling salts ready!”

Undercard weights

Jaron “Boots” Ennis (28-0, 26 KO) weighed in at 146¼, with Custio Clayton (19-0-1, 12 KO) at a slightly heavier 146½, both looking in fantastic condition and under the 147 lb welterweight limit.

Ennis vs Clayton is a 12-round fight and an IBF eliminator, with the winner in line for a shot at one of the three belts currently held by Errol Spence Jr.

In the 10-round junior featherweight opener, Kevin Gonzalez (24-0-1, 13 KO) weighed in at 121 lbs and Emanuel Rivera (19-2, 12 KO) came in at 121¾, both under the 122 lb limit for a Mexico vs Puerto Rico matchup.

Charlo vs Castano 2 full weigh-in video

