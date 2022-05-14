Yoka vs Bakole: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Tony Yoka returns to action today in Paris, facing Martin Bakole in a 10-round heavyweight main event, which will stream live on ESPN+ for those in the U.S. and air on Canal+ in France.

The show and our live coverage will start at 3 pm ET.

Yoka (11-0, 9 KO) won gold at the 2016 Olympics, and is considered one of the top rising contenders in the division today. The 6’7”, 30-year-old Frenchman has fought all 11 of his pro bouts — 12 counting today — in his home country, and will be the favorite here, as he has been in the other fights.

But Bakole (17-1, 13 KO) does bring some danger. The 28-year-old native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, now based in Scotland, is a good puncher and has only been beaten by Michael Hunter, which came back in 2018. Bakole recently worked in Tyson Fury’s camp ahead of Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte, so he’s had some good preparation for this one.

The undercard will also feature the second pro fight for lightweight Sofiane Oumiha (1-0, 1 KO), who won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics and gold at the 2017 and 2021 World Championships. Oumiha, 27, will face Mevy Boufoudi (8-0, 3 KO) in an eight-rounder.

Also: lightweight Christ Esabe (11-0, 3 KO) vs Sander Diaz (13-8-1, 9 KO), also set for eight rounds, and a six-round fight between the debuting Victor Yoka, Tony’s younger brother, and Gurami Kurtanidze (4-14-5, 1 KO), set for six rounds in the junior middleweight division.

Join us this afternoon!