Charlo vs Castano 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano keep the run of big fights rolling, as the top two junior middleweights in the world meet once again, this time looking to give us a definitive winner and crown an undisputed 154 lb champion after their draw 10 months ago.

Our live updates will come in this stream, including round-by-round from Wil Esco:

Along with the Charlo vs Castano main event, the show will also feature top rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis taking on former Olympian Custio Clayton in an IBF eliminator at 147 lbs, and will open with a 10-round bout at junior featherweight between Kevin Gonzalez and Emanuel Rivera, a Mexico vs Puerto Rico battle.

Join us tonight for another big night of boxing!

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)