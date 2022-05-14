Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez remained unbeaten, knocking out Dominic Boesel in the fourth round of what turned out to be an even worse mismatch than even most of the fight’s harsher critics imagined it would be.

Ramirez (44-0, 29 KO) will hope to get an ordered fight against Dmitry Bivol at some point, but even if he does there are potential contractual obligations with Bivol and Canelo Alvarez — and money fighters get what they want — that could see the 30-year-old Mexican southpaw waiting on that for another year or so.

Zurdo came to the ring at a reported 204 lbs, an enormous jump from him making the 175 limit on Friday, and there was just nothing Boesel (32-3, 12 KO) could do with him. It was already always going to be a major uphill battle for the 32-year-old German, but in the ring Ramirez just looked massively bigger than him, and that’s because he was simply massively bigger than him.

The long and the short of this fight is that it was a completely one-sided thumping, and the most you can say is it kept Ramirez active.

Zurdo vs Boesel highlights

Zurdo Ramirez makes his way to the ring #ZurdoBoesel pic.twitter.com/QuiObLWOIu — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 15, 2022

THAT WILL DO IT



Zurdo Ramirez finishes it in the 4th round #ZurdoBoesel pic.twitter.com/MHPOHcAwSH — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 15, 2022

Undercard highlights and results

William Zepeda UD-10 Rene Alvarado: Zepeda (26-0, 23 KO) won on scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 98-92, the latter considered by those watching to be just that vital bit too wide for sure. But this was a war, and Zepeda definitely got a test here from Alvarado (32-12, 21 KO), who was coming up from 130 lbs and gave the favored fighter all he could handle. This may temper some fans’ expectations for Zepeda a bit, but at the same time it was a great fight, and people love to watch an action fighter. Zepeda is that, and Alvarado gave us another damn good fight, too. Given Golden Boy’s relative lack of useful options at 135 without throwing Zepeda in against Ryan Garcia, it wouldn’t be that surprising to see this again in the fall.

Are you watching this battle between William Zepeda and Rene Alvarado? Tune in now! #ZurdoBoesel | on @DAZNboxing pic.twitter.com/mTsESxuvRY — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 15, 2022

Entering the final round and the crowd is letting them now what they think! #ZurdoBoesel | on @DAZNboxing pic.twitter.com/Fx5GTzjm3J — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 15, 2022

John Ramirez KO-1 Jan Salvatierra: You may remember Salvatierra (8-2, 4 KO) from his fight with Ernie Marquez last month on Golden Boy Thursday. Ramirez (10-0, 8 KO) clean blasted him out of the ring — fully out of the ring — but everyone tried to get him back in there and give him a shot to recover quickly. The referee gave him a fair look but decided not to risk it, and it was the right call, I think. The 25-year-old “Scrappy” Ramirez is someone to watch at 115/118. He’s got real power, he comes to fight, he just turned pro in Dec. 2020, but he’s been doing his best to make some waves. This is a good win for him and a great highlight.

SCRAPPY RAMIREZ KNOCKED HIM OUT OF THE RING #ZurdoBoesel pic.twitter.com/PTXxCtS1PQ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 15, 2022