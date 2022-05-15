Jermell Charlo is the undisputed champion at 154 lbs after stopping Brian Castano in the 10th round of an outstanding, action-packed rematch in tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing main event from Carson, Calif.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) and Castano (17-1-2, 12 KO) had an even better fight than their excellent draw 10 months ago, with both coming in promising more action and that they were not looking to leave it up to the judges this time, and delivering on those promises.

Charlo takes the WBO belt from Castano with the win, unifying it with the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles to become the first male undisputed champion in the junior middleweight division in the four-belt era (which started, it’s agreed, in 2007).

We'll have much more shortly on the front page from this fight, but for now, let's take a look at some great highlights from this one, including the finish.

Charlo vs Castano 2 highlights

