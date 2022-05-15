Jermell Charlo is understandably getting a huge amount of praise for his rematch win over Brian Castano, where he stopped Castano in the 10th round of a war in a Showtime main event to become the first men’s undisputed champion at 154 lbs in the four-belt era.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) went back-and-forth again with Castano (17-1-2, 12 KO), with the two fighters proving to be superbly matched, tailor made for one another — at least if the goal is to put on great fights, and when you get 1 vs 2 matchups, that is generally the hope for everyone.

Charlo was able to close the show in round 10, putting Castano down on a left hook that the Argentine never saw coming. Castano did get up — and arguably should have been stopped there, but referee Jerry Cantu gave him a chance. Castano went down again as Charlo finished things off quickly.

Here’s what the pros had to say:

Congrats to Jermell Charlo ! He had a great game plan, and he executed it perfectly. He boxed his tail off. — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) May 15, 2022

Great fight from both fighters ! — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) May 15, 2022

I hope Derrick James begins to get the respect he deserves. He needs to be in the conversation with the other “Elite” trainers in the game. Bar something drastic happening in the next seven months, he is trainer of the year ! — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) May 15, 2022

Congrats on history that’s a beautiful thing he just did — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) May 15, 2022

Gotta give it to @TwinCharlo. He weathered the storm, stuck with his game plan, and put it together at the right moment. Credit to @briancastanobox for putting up a great fight as well. @ShowtimeBoxing @premierboxing — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) May 15, 2022

Yeah @TwinCharlo !!!!!!!!!! Proud of you boy!!!!!! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 15, 2022

Big time performance from charlo big congrats to him undisputed is a big deal — Jrock (@Jrockboxing) May 15, 2022

Undisputed!!!! — 100 Billion (@coolboysteph) May 15, 2022

Wow what a fight congratulations charlo . I love a warrior!!! — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 15, 2022

Great fight! — Alycia Baumgardner (@alyciambaum) May 15, 2022

Didn’t even see that shit — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) May 15, 2022

That’s how you close the show @TwinCharlo — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) May 15, 2022