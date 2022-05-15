 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlo vs Castano 2: Boxing pros react to Jermell Charlo’s undisputed victory over Brian Castano

Jermell Charlo is rightfully getting a lot of props for his win over Brian Castano.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Jermell Charlo earned a lot of praise, as did Brian Castano for their rematch
Jermell Charlo earned a lot of praise, as did Brian Castano for their rematch
Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Jermell Charlo is understandably getting a huge amount of praise for his rematch win over Brian Castano, where he stopped Castano in the 10th round of a war in a Showtime main event to become the first men’s undisputed champion at 154 lbs in the four-belt era.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) went back-and-forth again with Castano (17-1-2, 12 KO), with the two fighters proving to be superbly matched, tailor made for one another — at least if the goal is to put on great fights, and when you get 1 vs 2 matchups, that is generally the hope for everyone.

Charlo was able to close the show in round 10, putting Castano down on a left hook that the Argentine never saw coming. Castano did get up — and arguably should have been stopped there, but referee Jerry Cantu gave him a chance. Castano went down again as Charlo finished things off quickly.

Here’s what the pros had to say:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...