Tiger Johnson, Karlos Balderas, Jessie Magdaleno join Alimkhanuly-Dignum

Saturday’s Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum show has received some additional backup to kick off fight week. In addition to the main event and the solid co-feature between Jamel Herring and Jamaine Ortiz, the card will see Tokyo Olympian Delante “Tiger” Johnson open the ESPN broadcast in his fourth pro bout.

The #JanibekDignum card just got loaded with extra firepower @ResortsWorldLV | MAY 21 | ESPN & ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/5gBPiJ2ILk — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 16, 2022

Johnson (3-0, 2 KO), who fell just short of medaling thanks to meeting Roniel Iglesias in the quarterfinals, meets TBA. The fact that we’re five days from fight night and they still haven’t rustled up an opponent should give some idea as to the inevitable quality, but he’s 23 years old and still developing as a prospect. No need to rush things.

The ESPN+ undercard features a number of familiar faces, including fellow Team USA alumni Karlos Balderas (12-1, 11 KO) and Duke Ragan (5-0, 1 KO). Other notable action includes Adam Lopez (15-3, 6 KO) vs. William Encarnacion (19-2, 5 KO) and the returns of Jessie Magdaleno (28-1, 18 KO) and Steven Nelson (17-0, 14 KO).