David Benavidez throws first pitch at Diamondbacks game ahead of clash with David Lemieux

David Benavidez will return to the ring on Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., where he faces David Lemieux in a Showtime main event for the interim WBC super middleweight title, and on Sunday, the undefeated former titleholder got to throw out the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs game.

“I’m very thankful to the Diamondbacks organization for inviting me to throw out the first pitch at Sunday’s game,” said Benavídez. The fighter swapped a glove for a jersey with manager Torey Lovullo.

“Receiving a jersey from them is truly a dream come true. I love representing Arizona and I can’t wait to do it in the ring once again on Saturday night. Don’t miss this one, because I’m planning on bringing the heat.”

Benavidez (25-0, 22 KO) is a heavy favorite against Lemieux (43-4, 36 KO), and a win keeps Benavidez at least in the same spot he is now in terms of possibly getting a big fight next. There’s been talk of him fighting former titlist Caleb Plant, and of course like all fighters near the right weight, he’d love to take a shot at Canelo Alvarez sometimes next year.

If you’re wondering how the pitch went, not bad, got it all the way down there which is really the most important thing:

As for the game, the Diamondbacks were simply no match for the mighty Cubs, being crushed by a score of 3-2 thanks to Frank Schwindel’s absolute rocket of a single driving in Patrick Wisdom, who had homered in the second inning after Rafael Ortega led the game off with a home run in the first inning.