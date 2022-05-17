Prophets of Goom Boxing Podcast: Charlo vs Castano 2 breakdown, Benavidez vs Lemieux preview and much more!

Tuesday is upon us, and the latest episode of Prophets of Goom is here!

This week John and myself (I’m Scott) take a look at another busy weekend ahead, including a major sleeper matchup in Spain on DAZN, David Benavidez and Janibek Alimkhanuly fighting for interim belts on Showtime and ESPN, respectively, Buatsi-Richards, John’s insistence that Tevin Farmer vs Mickey Bey is a real fight on actual pay-per-view, and more.

We also take a look back on Jermell Charlo’s big win over Brian Castano, Jaron “Boots” Ennis smashing up another opponent real good, Zurdo Ramirez’s need for a relevant fight and maybe to not gain 30 lbs overnight next time, Triller’s latest mess, and Martin Bakole beating Tony Yoka.

As always, thank you for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction

Introduction 0:02:02 Preview: Interim madness begins! Benavidez vs Lemieux preview

Preview: Interim madness begins! Benavidez vs Lemieux preview 0:14:09 Preview: Scott ruins John’s excitement for Buatsi vs Richards

Preview: Scott ruins John’s excitement for Buatsi vs Richards 0:19:50 Preview: Interim madness continues! Alimkhanuly vs Dignum on ESPN

Preview: Interim madness continues! Alimkhanuly vs Dignum on ESPN 0:23:52 Preview: Scott doesn’t care about Farmer vs Bey, talks about it a while anyway

Preview: Scott doesn’t care about Farmer vs Bey, talks about it a while anyway 0:27:54 Preview: Meng vs Pascal on “ProBox TV,” get pumped for Matchroom Spain

Preview: Meng vs Pascal on “ProBox TV,” get pumped for Matchroom Spain 0:35:55 NEWS! Amir Khan retires, Vergil Ortiz Jr returns, WBC orders Ryan Garcia vs Isaac Cruz

NEWS! Amir Khan retires, Vergil Ortiz Jr returns, WBC orders Ryan Garcia vs Isaac Cruz 0:42:41 Intermission: We meant to talk about the EA FIFA series coming to an end but wound up talking about John trying not to breed incestuous horses and Scott becoming a virtual child stock broker

Intermission: We meant to talk about the EA FIFA series coming to an end but wound up talking about John trying not to breed incestuous horses and Scott becoming a virtual child stock broker 1:00:08 Oh no, no helipad fight

Oh no, no helipad fight 1:00:35 Breakdown: Jermell Charlo goes undisputed with win over Brian Castano and Jaron Ennis SMASH

Breakdown: Jermell Charlo goes undisputed with win over Brian Castano and Jaron Ennis SMASH 1:06:45 Breakdown: Zurdo Ramirez needs a good fight after beating Dominic Boesel

Breakdown: Zurdo Ramirez needs a good fight after beating Dominic Boesel 1:16:41 Breakdown: Triller finds another special way to put on a mess of a boxing show

Breakdown: Triller finds another special way to put on a mess of a boxing show 1:21:20 Breakdown: Tony Yoka can’t do much with Martin Bakole, judges do their best but cannot avoid French sadness

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.