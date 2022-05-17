Top Rank claims Josh Taylor vs Jose Zepeda is in the works

Two months ago, Josh Taylor claimed that he couldn’t give Jack Catterall a rematch at 140 because he couldn’t make the 140-pound limit “safely” anymore. That appears to have been a lie, as Top Rank’s Todd Duboef tells Sky Sports that they’re “working with both teams” to stage Taylor’s clash with WBC mandatory challenger Jose Zepeda.

Objectively speaking, this is an excellent matchup. Zepeda (35-2, 27 KO) is as good as anyone in the world when he’s firing on all cylinders, as Josue Vargas discovered last October, and Taylor (19-0, 13 KO) looked profoundly mortal in the Catterall fight. On the other hand, it’s hard not to feel for “El Gato” knowing that Taylor is apparently more than able to give him the rematch he deserves but just decided not to.

At least he seems to be taking it in stride.

Taking all bets: will Taylor just pretend like Catterall doesn’t exist or do the full heel turn he’s been leaning towards for ages?