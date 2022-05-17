It might’ve been delayed, but it’s not dead in the water. After recent news broke that Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout against Don Moore — which was scheduled for this past weekend — had been canceled following the death of the UAE president, Floyd announced today on Instagram that the biggest fight of the year will take place this Saturday instead.

If this news doesn’t come off as equally exciting as it is relieving to you, I’m sure it will to our very own contributor, John Hansen, who’s been eagerly looking forward to covering this event for you all and nearly missed the opportunity. And what’s not to be excited about?! Floyd is fighting! On a helipad! Atop a Dubai Skyscraper!

And, yes, it may only be against a former sparring partner no one has ever heard of, but that will surely only serve as a footnote in this greater moment in history. Fight’s back on!