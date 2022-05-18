David Morrell Jr: I’ll do to David Benavidez what Terence Crawford did to his brother

Recently, David Morrell Jr noted that for as much as he claims to be avoided at 168 lbs, David Benavidez never calls out Morrell’s name when looking for big fights.

Benavidez heard that, and when asked directly about it this week ahead of Saturday’s fight with David Lemieux, he didn’t shy away from the idea, nor did he commit to it or anything.

“David Morrell’s a great fighter. He’s very technical, he’s had a big amateur career, and I’m down to make that fight happen whenever,” Benavidez said. “I seen him yesterday, I gave him a handshake. He’s a cool dude and I’m ready to make that fight happen.”

Morrell (6-0, 5 KO) may not seem like such a “cool dude” after his latest comments, as he brought up David’s brother Jose losing to Terence Crawford a few years back.

“I saw that Benavidez mentioned my name with Jermall Charlo and Caleb Plant, well I’m hear to let him know that I’m not afraid of him like these guys are, I’m ready to fight him anytime, anywhere,” he said.

“If Benavidez dares to step in the ring with me, it will be like when his brother Jose got wrecked by Crawford. There’s going to be another Benavidez on the deck and his name is going to be David, not Jose. I’m putting a target on Benavidez’s back, I’m aiming to take him out.”

The 24-year-old Cuban southpaw says he’ll have eyes on Benavidez (25-0, 22 KO) taking on Lemieux (43-4, 36 KO) this weekend, with an interim WBC 168 lb title at stake. Morrell holds the WBA’s “world” (aka “regular”) belt, which is about as legit as an interim title, for what it’s worth.

“I am watching Benavidez vs Lemieux carefully this weekend,” said Morrell. “I want the winner, and I am not being shy about it. I feel I am the best fighter in the division, and it is clear that no one wants to fight me. I have to call people out because I am so heavily avoided.

“I came to America to challenge the best fighters in the world like I did internationally in the amateurs for my countrymen of Cuba. When Benavidez and I step in the ring, it will be a monumental showdown, a fight everyone will be clamoring to see. I’m going to knock him out cold and establish myself as the next superstar in boxing.”

Morrell will face Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KO) in his next fight, which comes June 4 on Showtime, part of the Fulton vs Roman undercard.