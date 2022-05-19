Michael Conlan set for August 6th return in Belfast

After putting on 2022’s current frontrunner for Fight of the Year, Michael Conlan is set to return to action against TBA on August 6th at Belfast’s Fall Park.

This will mark Conlan’s (16-1, 8 KO) third appearance at the venue, which also hosted his 2019 finish of Diego Alberto Ruiz and last year’s decision win over countryman TJ Doheny.

Conlan put on an absolute war with Leigh Wood this past March, dropping him early and racking up a lead on all three scorecards before getting blasted clear out of the ring in the 12th. We’re all aware of his ceiling at this point, but he’s clearly got some solid skills and real guts. He could even get another crack at gold if Wood gets past Leo Santa Cruz later this year, as I doubt anyone would complain about a rematch.

We’ll let you know if the matchup turns out to be meaningful.