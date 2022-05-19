Derek Chisora vs Adam Kownacki targeted for July 9th

Derek Chisora recently shared an Instagram photo showing him signing a contract that, if you squint a bit, reveals that he’ll return to the ring on July 9th against Adam Kownacki. Eddie Hearn confirmed the news to iFL TV , though he did note that Kownacki has yet to sign.

For a fight between guys on rough losing streaks, there’s some real potential for fun here. If there’s anything left of Kownacki (20-2, 15 KO), at least; he was solid and consistently entertaining during his rise through the heavyweight ranks and was ahead in his first fight with Robert Helenius before getting clipped, but looked completely and utterly broken in their rematch. He was slow, tentative, and seemingly

That version of him doesn’t last six rounds against a guy who gave Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker hell in his last three fights. If we get the aggressive volume puncher of old, though, things could get interesting. Completely devoid of divisional relevance, but interesting nonetheless.